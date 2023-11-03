Krishna Ghattam review: Great fusion Drama

Rating: 2.75

Chaitanya Krishna, who started his career as a protagonist later seen in some great characters in films like “Drushyam” is coming with“Krishna Ghattam”this time. The promotional content of the film succeeded in capturing the attention of a wide audience. The film has already made a significant mark on the global stage by garnering international recognition. This exceptional film was not only shortlisted for numerous prestigious international film festivals but also clinched the coveted "Best Feature Film" award at the esteemed Moody Crab Film Festival. Directed by Suresh Palla, this eagerly awaited film hit theaters. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Bank Officer Prasad (Venkat Gowda) finds solace in pursuing his passion for acting and drama during his leisure time. He assumes the role of Lord Krishna in these performances, and his endeavors are wholeheartedly supported by Hanumanth (Duvvasi Mohan), the mastermind behind these dramatic endeavours. Rajesh (Krishna Chaitanya), the son of MRO Padma, finds his pastime in participating in Prasad's dramatic presentations, along with Sarath (Vinay Nallakadi), Hanumanth's son, and their group of friends. Rajesh, a rich and affluent carefree charmer, develops a close bond with poor girl Rama (Maya Nelluri), setting in motion a series of unforeseen twists and turns. The journey to uncover the nature of these twists, where they lead, and the intricate connections involving Murali (Vishwanth GR), Latha (Sasha Singh), and others forms the heart of the narrative.

Performances

Venkat Govada's portrayal of the bank officer was nothing short of exceptional. He immersed himself fully in the role, delivering a flawless and profoundly convincing performance. His depiction of a bank officer who also channels his passion for drama while actively addressing the concerns of the less fortunate and contributing to society was both natural and authentically portrayed.As Lord Krishna, he left a lasting impact with his powerful and mesmerizing presence on screen. His expressions and emotional depth were on point, adding depth and authenticity to his character.

Krishna Chaitanya, portraying the charismatic playboy, seamlessly embodied the role, exuding a charming innocence that masked his true intentions. His ability to deceive those around him with his innocent looks was truly captivating.

Maya Nelluri's performance as the innocent village belle was remarkable. She brought a natural and rustic charm to her character, delivering her lines with a unique accent that added an extra layer of authenticity to her portrayal.

Other actors such as Duvvasi Mohan, Vishwanth, Vinay Nallakadi did their job perfectly. The other supporting cast performed admirably in their respective roles, effectively contributing to the overall success of the film.

Technicalities

Director Suresh Palla, who is also the producer of the film has done a great job in telling this beautiful story to the audiences. He has taken the inspiration from the Mahabharata and penned a beautiful story to the audiences.

The visuals by Surya Vinay and music by Peddapalli Rohit are amazing. The DOP has shown some amazing visuals and the background music added soul to it.