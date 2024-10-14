Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat After Baba Siddique's Murder

In a shocking development, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued a warning to anyone who supports Bollywood actor Salman Khan following the recent killing of Baba Siddique. The gang, known for its criminal activities, has publicly targeted those connected to Salman Khan, raising concerns about the ongoing feud.

Background of the Feud

The animosity between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan has been well-documented, with Bishnoi harboring a long-standing grudge against the actor due to his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. This latest incident, however, has taken the feud to a new level with the murder of former politician and influential figure Baba Siddique, who was considered close to the actor.

The Threat

After Siddique's murder, the Bishnoi gang released a statement, warning anyone who helps or associates with Salman Khan. This chilling message has caused unrest, not only in Bollywood but also among political circles, as Siddique had many connections within both industries.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind Siddique's murder and whether it is directly linked to his relationship with Salman Khan. Police are working to secure the safety of those close to the actor and prevent further violent acts by the gang.

Bollywood on Edge

The warning has sent shockwaves through the film industry, as several of Khan’s supporters and friends are now on high alert. Security has been tightened around the actor and his family in light of the recent threat.

This is not the first time the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has made headlines for threatening Salman Khan, and this latest move escalates their vendetta. The authorities are determined to bring those responsible for Siddique's murder to justice and ensure the safety of those being targeted.