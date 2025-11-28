‘Love Days’ title launch held

Like classics such as ‘Geethanjali’, ‘Tholi Prema’, and ‘Andala Rakshasi’, ‘Love Days’ will leave a lasting impact, said Director Samudra at the Title & Glimpse Launch Event.

‘Love Days’, starring Naveen and Kusuma Chandrika, is being produced by Madala Venkata Krishna Prasad under the banners of Oncan Entertainments and Crescent Cinemas. The film carries the tagline A Toxic Love Story and is directed by Suresh Lankalapalli. The team unveiled the film’s title and first glimpse at a special event attended by Director Samudra as the chief guest.

Director Samudra said: “Just like classic love stories such as ‘Geethanjali’, ‘Tholi Prema’, and ‘Andala Rakshasi’, ‘Love Days’ will leave a lasting impact. I sincerely wish the film big success. I hope this movie becomes a cherished memory in everyone’s lives. From the bottom of my heart, I want this film to be a huge hit.”

Director Suresh Lankalapalli said: “This story and this film have reached this stage only because of producer Venkat sir. I still don’t know why he thought I should play the hero (laughs). From December, our producer is planning to start another project. Arya Sai Krishna has been with me since ‘Racharikam’. Editor Pradeep has worked tirelessly. Vengi sir’s music is always wonderful. Ram Prasad’s dialogues will definitely appeal to everyone. Naveen has a good screen presence. Kusuma is truly passionate about cinema. Though Aditya is not fluent in Telugu, he worked very hard on his dialogues. Every character in this movie has been shaped well.”

Producer Madala Venkata Krishna Prasad said: “I really liked the story narrated by Suresh Lankalapalli. His dedication throughout this journey impressed me. We will be working together again for our next film. Even in the future, I plan to make more movies with him. He will also play the hero in my fourth production. Naveen, Kusuma, Aditya — everyone performed wonderfully in this film. I believe our title and glimpse have been well received. We will be coming before the audience very soon.”

Co-producer Riaz said: “This is our second film with Suresh sir, and we’re happy that Crescent Cinemas is associated with it. The film features a strong cast. Suresh recognised the actor in both my wife Nasreen and me, and we got to play good roles. The film has come out very well. We will be reaching the audience soon.”

Hero Naveen said: “This is my debut film as a hero. I thank the director and producer for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. We hope to receive the support of the media. I believe everyone liked the glimpse. We’ll be meeting the audience very soon.”

Heroine Kusuma said: “‘Love Days’ is my debut film. I thank the entire team for this opportunity. Becoming an actress was my mother’s dream, and today I am very happy to see that dream come true. I hope the media and audience will support our movie.”

Actor Suraj Aditya Singh said: “It was Samudra sir who introduced me to the industry. I am not very fluent in Telugu, but I thank Suresh sir for believing in me and selecting me. Naveen and Kusuma acted wonderfully. I thank everyone who supported me throughout this journey. We will announce the release date soon. Please watch our film and bless us.”