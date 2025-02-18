Live
Malaika stuns in sequined mini gown
Bollywood fashion icon Malaika Arora is once again making headlines—not just for her impeccable style but also for her rumored romance with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay. Following her much-publicized breakup with Arjun Kapoor, speculations about her new relationship have been buzzing in the industry.
At 51, Malaika continues to prove that age is just a number, captivating fans with her stunning fashion choices. Her latest pictures in a silver and cream sequined mini gown have set social media on fire. Paired with elegant heels, her look exudes a blend of sensuality and sophistication. With her hair flowing freely, Malaika effortlessly pulls off a strikingly glamorous vibe, leaving netizens in awe.
Known for her ability to slay both bold and elegant styles, the diva’s recent photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. Her sultry poses and undeniable charm continue to cement her status as a true fashion trendsetter.
On the professional front, Malaika was last seen grooving in the special song Aap Jaisa Koi alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, proving that she remains a sought-after performer in Bollywood.