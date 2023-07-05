Malayalam block-buster ‘2018’ director bags a crazy offer

Malayalam film ‘2018’ released in May 2023 has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of all time in the Malayalam film industry, setting a milestone for Mollywood. The film’s director, Jude Anthany Joseph, has been receiving many offers since the blockbuster’s release.

The latest update is that the director has grabbed a massive offer to direct his next film for the renowned production house, Lyca Productions, which is known for delivering many super-hit movies. The banner has officially announced the film by dropping a small glimpse on social media.

According to sources, Jude Anthany Joseph is considering Nivin Pauly and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actors for the film. Rest of the details regarding the film are under wrap.

