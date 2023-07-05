Live
- ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest
- JIMEX 23' aims to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm shared commitment
- Transcending Language Boundaries: Zee Theatre Brings its Rich Repertoire of Socially Relevant Teleplays to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- How should you discard your mobile phone?
- IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM Batch of 2023-25 Embarks on Inspiring Community Connect Visit
- KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad
- Awareness programme on Cyber Bullying, Cyber Financial Frauds
- Evolve Back Hampi official venue partner to host the Third Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings
- Prices increased of chili, ginger, coriander following Tomato
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar lock horns over bed, AC
Malayalam block-buster ‘2018’ director bags a crazy offer
Highlights
Malayalam film ‘2018’ released in May 2023 has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of all time in the Malayalam film industry, setting a milestone for Mollywood
Malayalam film ‘2018’ released in May 2023 has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of all time in the Malayalam film industry, setting a milestone for Mollywood. The film’s director, Jude Anthany Joseph, has been receiving many offers since the blockbuster’s release.
The latest update is that the director has grabbed a massive offer to direct his next film for the renowned production house, Lyca Productions, which is known for delivering many super-hit movies. The banner has officially announced the film by dropping a small glimpse on social media.
According to sources, Jude Anthany Joseph is considering Nivin Pauly and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actors for the film. Rest of the details regarding the film are under wrap.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS