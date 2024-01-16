Malvi Malhotra to perform stunts in Raj Tarun’s‘Tiragabadara Saami’

Actress Malvi Malhotra is gearing up to showcase her action-packed avatar in the upcoming film 'Tiragabadara Saami.' The movie promises a diverse mix of elements, encompassing a compelling love story, family emotions, humor, and a generous dose of action to cater to a wide audience.

Malvi Malhotra, known for her versatility, demonstrates her prowess by engaging in daring stunts for the film. Co-starring alongside her is actor Raj Tarun, portraying a non-violent character in this dynamic cinematic venture.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Malvi shared, "My action director and the whole team initially thought it would take a considerable amount of time for my action sequences. However, after a few shots, they were pleasantly surprised to discover that I had prior experience in self-defense and a bit of MMA. As a result, we were able to wrap up the sequences in half a day. It was a quick and smooth process."

Reveling in the experience, she added, "It was so much fun; I felt incredibly energetic and excited while performing the action sequences. I have always aspired to take on powerful characters and engage in action, and I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity in my first Telugu film."

'Tiragabadara Saami' marks the collaboration between talented actor Raj Tarun and director A. S. Ravikumar Chowdhary, produced by Suraksh Entertainment. The film is scheduled for release on February 23, promising a blend of entertainment that encompasses various emotions and action-packed sequences. Malvi Malhotra's dynamic portrayal adds an extra layer of anticipation for this upcoming Telugu film.







