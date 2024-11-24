Mammootty and Mohanlal to Team Up for Their 50th Film Together

Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal are reuniting after 16 years for an upcoming multi-starrer film. Adding to the excitement, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara will also play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated project.

This marks the 50th film featuring the iconic Mammootty-Mohanlal duo, a record-breaking collaboration in South Indian cinema. Together, they have previously acted in 49 films, setting a benchmark for multi-starrer appearances.

The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, will also be Mammootty's 429th film, underlining his prolific career. The duo first appeared together in the 1981 film Oothikachiya Ponnu and followed it with memorable performances in the 1982 movie Padayottam, where Mammootty played a negative role as Mohanlal's father.

Over their illustrious careers spanning five decades, Mammootty has acted in nearly 450 films, while Mohanlal has appeared in over 300. This reunion is expected to set new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema, bringing together their immense talent and legacy once again. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates about the film.