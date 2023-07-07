Many stars & directors praise me on stage, but will not cast me- Aishwarya Rajesh

Supertalented heroine Aishwarya Rajesh is famous for her female-centric movies. Earlier she impressed the Telugu audience with movies like “World Famous Lover” where she did a part alongside Vijay Devarakonda’s one of the characters. The actress the other day made some startling comments on some of her career happenings.

“There are more heroines in our tinsel towns than the heroes, and that makes every heroine find less work for sure. Coming to my case, many stars and other celebs praise me on the stage for my brilliant acting or whatever, but then, they don’t cast me in their projects” said Aishwarya, revealing as to why she can’t find bigger and better projects with superstars.

“I created my own space with small-budgeted female-centric movies, and I’ve my set of fans and admirers now. Will continue to do those movies and that’s the reason I’ve done 15 such films already,” she added.

Most of our directors run after those fair-skinned beauties, whether they are natives or from Mumbai, and very rarely these acting talents do get a break. But actresses like Sai Pallavi, Aishwarya Rajesh and some of these talented beauties do have their own set of fans. With the arrival of OTTs and other multiplex model productions, these beauties are sure finding work and getting busy 24×7 across the year.