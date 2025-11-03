Mass Jathara Day 2 Box Office: Telugu Film Earns ₹9.65 Crore

Ravi Teja's latest Telugu film Mass Jathara had a solid opening weekend as it registered about ₹9.65 crore (India net) in just two days. The movie is doing well in Telugu states.

Day-Wise Collection

On Friday, it made around ₹2.9 crore.

On Saturday, it collected ₹3.75 crore.

By Sunday (Day 2), the movie earned around ₹3 crore, as per early reports.

Audience Response

The film saw 26.12% occupancy across Telugu regions on November 2, 2025.

Cities like Guntur (40.5%), Karimnagar (45%), and Vizag (39.75%) had strong crowds.

Hyderabad recorded around 27% occupancy.