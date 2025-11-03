Mass Jathara Day 2 Box Office: Telugu Film Earns ₹9.65 Crore
Highlights
Telugu movie Mass Jathara collects ₹9.65 crore in two days with strong response from viewers.
Ravi Teja's latest Telugu film Mass Jathara had a solid opening weekend as it registered about ₹9.65 crore (India net) in just two days. The movie is doing well in Telugu states.
Day-Wise Collection
On Friday, it made around ₹2.9 crore.
On Saturday, it collected ₹3.75 crore.
By Sunday (Day 2), the movie earned around ₹3 crore, as per early reports.
Audience Response
The film saw 26.12% occupancy across Telugu regions on November 2, 2025.
Cities like Guntur (40.5%), Karimnagar (45%), and Vizag (39.75%) had strong crowds.
Hyderabad recorded around 27% occupancy.
