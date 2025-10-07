‘Mass Jathara’ team kickstarts film’s promotion

The team of Mass Jathara recently joined popular host Suma for an engaging and entertaining conversation, offering fans an inside look at the film’s making and spirit. Starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film is billed as a complete family entertainer brimming with humor, emotion, and high-octane energy. The film unit kickstarts promotions on Tuesday.

Ravi Teja takes on the role of an RPF (Railway Police Force) officer, marking a refreshing turn in his career. He praised director Bhanu’s quick improvisation skills and music director Bheems’ energetic compositions, calling Mass Jathara a mix of laughter, emotion, and mass appeal.

Sreeleela revealed that she plays a fun-loving science teacher with a Srikakulam accent — a stark contrast to her earlier roles. She described working with Ravi Teja as effortless and enjoyable, admiring his dedication even during challenging circumstances.

Director Bhanu, known for his writing work on Samajavaragamana and Waltair Veerayya, said his focus was to weave comedy seamlessly into storytelling. He shared that the film’s title was suggested by Ravi Teja himself, while he added the tagline “Manadhe Idantha.” Bhanu also clarified the controversy surrounding the “Ole Ole” song, explaining that its full version carries a positive and lighthearted message.

Packed with laughter, emotion, and festive fervor, Mass Jathara is set to hit theatres on October 31, promising a grand celebration for moviegoers.