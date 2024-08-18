Mickey J Meyer super happy for the applause to his music in ‘Mr Bachchan’

Composer Mickey J Meyer recently shared insights on his work for the hit film Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar and starring Ravi Teja. Released on Independence Day, the film has been a massive success, and Meyer’s music has been widely praised.

In a press conference, Meyer expressed his pleasure at the positive reception, noting, "I don’t differentiate between mass and class; the music evolves with the script. Working on mass songs like these wasn’t surprising to me." He credited director Harish Shankar’s love for Kishore Kumar for the inclusion of Hindi-inspired tracks, which were updated with fresh beats.

Meyer, based in the U.S., worked remotely with Shankar, completing the tunes in just four days. He expressed excitement about collaborating with Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar, and reflected on his career, stating, "I’ve seen more success than expected and look forward to continuing this journey."



