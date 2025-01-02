Mohanlal’s '1000 Kotlu' Nears Completion with Re-Recording in Progress

The much-awaited Telugu film '1000 Kotlu', starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is making steady progress towards its release. Produced under the banner of Srikar Movie Makers by Kasula Ramakrishna (Sridhar) and Kasula Srikar Gupta, the film is currently undergoing re-recording, marking its final stages of post-production.

The movie, an adaptation of a Malayalam superhit, recently completed its dubbing in Kerala. Speaking about the project, producer Kasula Ramakrishna said, “We are excited to bring 1000 Kotlu, the Telugu version of a Malayalam blockbuster, to the audience. Mohanlal is paired with Kavya Madhavan in this film, and senior artist Naga Mahesh has provided a voiceover for Mohanlal’s character. The film will be a grand treat for fans.”

He further added that Basinshetty Veerababu is serving as the executive producer, ensuring the film’s smooth progress. The makers plan to release the movie by the end of January.

The film boasts a stellar team, with music composed by Ratheesh Vega and cinematography by Pradeep Nair. Directed by Joshiy, the film promises to be a captivating watch, featuring a powerful cast that includes Mohanlal, Kavya Madhavan, and others.

Fans eagerly await 1000 Kotlu, which carries the legacy of Kasula Ramakrishna, known for his earlier hit 100 Kotlu. With its promising cast, gripping storyline, and impressive technical crew, the film is poised to create waves in the Telugu film industry.