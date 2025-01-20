Monika Chauhan: From Miss Delhi NCR to Tollywood’s Rising Star

Monika Chauhan, a former Miss Delhi NCR (2018), is making waves as she transitions from modeling to acting. Born on August 13, 1995, in Delhi to a Punjabi Rajput family, Monika credits her parents for instilling values of resilience and discipline that guide her journey today.

Her debut film, Osey Arundhathi, set to release in 2025, is a comedy-thriller where she shares the screen with Vennela Kishore and Kamal Kamaraju. Monika describes it as a dream start that allowed her to learn from experienced actors while showcasing her talent.

Following this, she will tackle a dual role in Dharmachakram, a project she calls “the most challenging of her career.” Currently in pre-production, the film promises to showcase her versatility as an actor.

Despite language barriers and the challenges of entering Tollywood without a film background, Monika’s determination has helped her overcome hurdles. “Tollywood’s vibrancy inspires me to push my boundaries,” she says.

With a passion for meaningful storytelling and promising projects ahead, Monika Chauhan is carving a niche for herself in the Telugu film industry.