Monsoon romance ‘8 Vasantalu’ locks June 20 release date

Mythri Movie Makers, known for supporting strong content-driven films, is presenting 8 Vasantalu, a poignant love story directed by Phanindra Narsetti. Featuring Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead role, the film promises an emotional and introspective journey, as hinted by the earlier promos. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the movie is now officially set for a theatrical release on June 20, perfectly timed for the monsoon season.

The newly released poster sets the tone for the romantic drama, capturing Ananthika Sanilkumar in a radiant mood. Draped in a beautiful saree with a rose delicately tucked in her hair, the poster mirrors the film’s romantic and nostalgic vibe.

Adding to the film’s emotional depth is a musical score by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is currently riding high on a wave of successful projects. The technical team also boasts strong talent, including Aravind Mule in production design, Shashank Mali on editing duties, and Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli as executive producer.

With just a few weeks left for the release, the makers are gearing up to increase the buzz with regular updates and promotional activities. 8 Vasantalu aims to deliver a cinematic experience filled with heartfelt storytelling, soulful music, and a celebration of love.