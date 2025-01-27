Nani comes with a special poster from ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’

The much-anticipated crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case, starring Natural Star Nani and directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, has unveiled a special poster. Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, in collaboration with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the film is currently in progress.

The poster showcases Nani standing tall, saluting the Indian flag with a gun in hand, flanked by army personnel. His intense expression and rugged beard add an air of strength and resolve, signaling the gripping action and patriotic themes woven into the narrative. This image serves as a fitting tribute to the spirit of Republic Day, raising anticipation for the film’s release.

Srinidhi Shetty stars alongside Nani as the female lead, bringing an additional layer of talent to the film. The film boasts a skilled technical team, including cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, music director Mickey J Meyer, and editor Karthika Srinivas R. Production design is handled by Sri Nagendra Tangala, and the sound mix is done by Suren G.

Scheduled for release on May 1st, HIT: The 3rd Case is expected to offer an immersive cinematic experience, continuing the success of the HIT franchise. Fans eagerly await the film's action-packed, thrilling narrative that promises to keep them on the edge of their seats.