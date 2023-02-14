Nani speaks about comparing 'Dasara' with 'RRR' and 'KGF'

The much-awaited "Ori Vaari" breakup anthem from Nani and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming action drama, "Dasara," was released. Nani and the film's director Srikanth Odela took part in the song release event at AMB Cinemas.

After the song launch, Nani interacted with the media and was asked about comparing "Dasara" with the two massive blockbusters, "RRR" and "KGF," during the teaser launch event a couple of weeks ago. And Nani said that he neither meant that "Dasara" is made with a budget similar to that of "RRR" and "KGF" nor it will collect similar to Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel's directorials.

"In 2022, 'RRR' and 'KGF' were the two movies that made Tollywood and Sandalwood proud. I'm super confident that 'Dasara' will be Tollywood's pride in 2023. Every Telugu person will be proud of Dasara," said the Natural Star. The film is slated for release on March 30.