Nani unveils ‘MM 2’ title & first look

Visionary producer TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory has announced a thrilling new project, Moses Manikchand Part-2, starring Chaitu Jonnalagadda, the elder brother of actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The film marks a significant milestone as Chaitu not only takes the lead role but also contributes creatively, handling the story, screenplay, and dialogue writing. Directed by Raaj Virat, known for his success with Bomma Blockbuster, the film promises a bold cinematic experience.

Natural Star Nani unveiled the title and first-look poster of the film today, sending his best wishes to the team. The poster immediately captures attention with its edgy design, featuring a liquor bottle, a clapboard, a girl, and a wine glass, all suggesting a glamorous and rebellious narrative. The title, Moses Manikchand Part-2, alongside the provocative phrase “GIN & ASS,” hints at a unique, irreverent approach to storytelling.

Chaitu’s character, exuding confidence and swagger, is portrayed in the first look sitting on a royal chair, draped in heavy jewelry, sunglasses, and tattoos. The tagline “A Real Villain Is Always Better Than A Fake Hero” further fuels intrigue, promising a complex and compelling role for the actor.

The poster’s release on Children’s Day with the cheeky message "Happy ‘No Children’ Day" adds a playful twist to the film’s creative tone. With co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla and creative producer Krithi Prasad on board, Moses Manikchand Part-2 is shaping up to be a highly anticipated and bold cinematic venture. Further details on the cast and crew will be revealed soon.



