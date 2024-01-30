Live
Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s Movie OTT Rights Acquired for Impressive Amount
Embracing the tremendous success of Hi Nanna, Natural Star Nani is currently immersed in the production of his upcoming project, Saripodhaa...
Embracing the tremendous success of Hi Nanna, Natural Star Nani is currently immersed in the production of his upcoming project, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, helmed by director Vivek Athreya. The talented Priyanka Arul Mohan shares the screen as the female lead alongside Nani.
Exciting buzz circulating on social media hints at a significant development – the renowned OTT platform Netflix is rumored to have secured the digital streaming rights for the film. Speculations point towards a whopping Rs. 45 crores deal, potentially making it the highest-ever price for a Nani movie. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Adding to the anticipation, SJ Suryah plays the antagonist role in this venture, with DVV Danayya producing under the DVV Entertainment banner and Jakes Bejoy as the music director. Stay tuned for further updates on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram as the film unfolds its journey.