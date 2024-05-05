Nara Rohit’s ‘Prathinidhi 2’ set to hit theatres next week

Hero Nara Rohit's much-anticipated film, "Prathinidhi 2," helmed by debutant director Murthy Devagupthapu, is all set to grace the silver screen next week. Produced by Kumar Raza Bathula, Anjaneyulu Sri Thota, and Surendranath Bollineni under the banners of Vanara Entertainments and Rana Arts, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on May 10th, strategically timed to coincide with the summer holidays.

The film has already generated significant buzz, owing to its intriguing teaser and trailer. Notably, a mass song featuring Rohit imparting life lessons received widespread acclaim, setting the stage for the film's release. Additionally, the "Journalist Anthem," characterized by poignant lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth and soulful vocals by Swaraag Keerthan and Jayanth, has garnered instant praise from audiences.

"Prathinidhi 2" marks the second installment in the Prathinidhi series, with Nara Rohit portraying the role of an upright news reporter. Siree Lella stars opposite Rohit, while the supporting cast includes Dinesh Tej, Sapthagiri, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sachin Khedekar, adding depth to the narrative.

The film boasts a talented crew, with Nani Chamidishetty handling cinematography, Mahati Swara Sagar providing the music, Raviteja Girijala editing, and Kiran Kumar Manne overseeing art direction. With a compelling storyline and a stellar ensemble, "Prathinidhi 2" is poised to captivate audiences upon its release, promising an engaging cinematic experience.