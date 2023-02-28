New Theatrical and OTT Releases This Week

This week, both theatrical and OTT releases are ready to entertain the audience. Several films, web series, and OTT shows are scheduled for release this Valentine's Day weekend. Below is the list of the films and OTT shows:

Theatrical releases:

Balagam - A village drama directed by Venu Yeldandi, starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, is set to release in theatres on March 3rd.

Organic Mama – Hybrid Alludu - Directed by S V Krishna Reddy and starring Rajendra Prasad, Sohel Ryan, Ananya, Khushbu, Ali, Sunil, Varun Sandesh, Rashmi, Hema, Ajay Ghosh, Raja Ravindra, Viva Harsha, Praveen, Surya, and Jabardast Raghava, this movie is also set for a theatrical release this weekend.

Richie Gadi Pelli - A movie directed by K.S. Hemraj, starring Praneeta Patnaik, Naveen Neni, Chandana Raj, and Sathya S.K among others, is also scheduled to release in theatres on March 3rd.

Saachi - A film based on the story of Bindu Priya, a barber girl, is written and directed by Vivek Pothagoni and stars Geethika Rathan, Mulavirat Ashok Reddy, Sanjana Reddy, and Chelly Swapna.

Grandhalayam - Directed by Sai Shivan Jampana, this film stars Vinnu Maddipati, Smrita Rani Borah, Alok Jain, and Jyothi Ranab.

OTT Releases:

Disney Plus Hotstar:

The Mandalorian - The latest edition of this foreign language web series is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 1st.

Gulmohar - The film is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 3rd.

Alone - Malayalam film Alone, starring Mohanlal, is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 3rd.

Amazon Prime Video:

Daisy Jones & The Six - The first season of the foreign language web series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 3rd.

Zee5:

Taj: Divided by Blood - This Indian Hindi language period web series is set to premiere on Zee5 on March 3rd.

Netflix:

Heatwave - This foreign language film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 1st.

Sex/Life - The latest edition of the foreign language web series is scheduled to premiere on March 2nd.

Thalaikoothal - This Tamil language film starring Samuthirakani is set to premiere on Netflix on March 3rd.