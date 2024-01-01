Night Shift Studios unveils music label ‘Night Shift Records’

Night Shift Studios, a dynamic entertainment company committed to pushing creative boundaries, has launched "Night Shift Records." The new music label aims to showcase exceptional compositions from Night Shift Studios' productions and collaborate with independent artists, providing a platform for diverse musical talents. Night Shift Records seeks to carve a distinctive niche in the music industry, emphasizing artistic excellence and creative exploration.





Ramachandra Chakravarthy, Founder & Producer at Night Shift Studios, expressed excitement about introducing Night Shift Records. The label's goal is to curate a rich and varied collection of soundtracks that resonate with global audiences. The inaugural release on Night Shift Records will feature the soundtrack of the upcoming Malayalam film "Bramayugam," starring Mammootty, with music composed by Christo Xavier. The label aims to contribute fresh perspectives and engaging content to the world of soundtracks.

