Niharika Konidela's romance with Ashok Selvan

After sharing the screen space with big stars in her debut film in Tamil cinema, Niharika signed a film to romance Ashok Selvan now. Although she began as an anchor for television non-fiction shows, she ventured into feature films with Oka Manasu in 2016. After that, she went to make a web series with her father Naga Babu and also made another feature Sooryakantham.

She now signed a Tamil film and the actress put the details of the same on social media. She posted her project detail along with a news snippet, quoting "Yes and yes! I'm super excited and can't wait for the shoot to start! ⭐ My next! With @ashokselvan Directed by @iam_swathini Produced by @kenanyafilmsofficial Music by @leon.james"

Yes and yes! I'm super excited and can't wait for the shoot to start! ⭐️😁

My next! With @AshokSelvan

Directed by @iam_swathini

Produced by @Kenanya_Off

Music by @leon_james pic.twitter.com/v0BnYLGyl1 — Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) May 3, 2020

Co-starring with Ashok Selvan, who scored a hit with his latest film 'Oh My Kadavule', her next film will be directed by debutant Swathini, a former assistant to director Suseenthiran. Produced by Kenanya Films, the untitled film will go on floors by the end of this year.

According to the reports, the film shall be romantic comedy mixed with family drama. Now that the primary cast & crew announced, the team is finalizing the rest of their team.