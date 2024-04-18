Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’ set to hit screens in December

Actor Nithiin is gearing up to showcase his versatility in an unprecedented role in his upcoming film "Robinhood," directed by Venky Kudumula. Known for his knack for presenting unique characters, Kudumula is set to present Nithiin in a never-before-seen avatar, from his appearance to his characterization.

The film's teasers have already piqued the audience's curiosity, with glimpses of Nithiin's character as a humorous thief and later in action-packed sequences. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, "Robinhood" boasts top-notch production values and technical finesse, promising a visual treat for the audience.

Excitement has been further fueled with the announcement of the film's release date. "Robinhood" is set to hit the screens on December 20th, strategically capitalizing on the festive season, including Christmas and New Year holidays. The release date poster, featuring Nithiin exuding intensity while seated on a sports bike, hints at the adrenaline-pumping entertainment in store for the audience.

The movie's production is backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with Sai Sriram handling cinematography and GV Prakash Kumar composing the music. PrawinPudi serves as the editor, ensuring a seamless flow of the narrative, while Raam Kumar is tasked with the art direction, creating visually stunning backdrops.

Adding to the excitement, veteran actors Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are set to play pivotal roles in the film, promising a blend of talent and entertainment. With anticipation mounting for Nithiin'sgroundbreaking portrayal and the film's high-octane action, "Robinhood" is poised to captivate audiences upon its release.







