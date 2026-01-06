Nivin Pauly makes strong comeback after a decade with ‘Sarvam Maya’

After nearly a decade-long wait for a major blockbuster, Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has finally returned to peak form with the massive success of Sarvam Maya. Released on December 25, 2025, as a Christmas treat for audiences, the film has emerged as a sensational box-office winner across Kerala, grossing over Rs 100 crore within just 10 days of its release.

Directed as a supernatural comedy, Sarvam Maya has struck a chord with both critics and audiences. Actress Riya Shibu, who plays the central character, has received widespread acclaim for her performance. The narrative largely revolves around her role and Nivin Pauly’s character—an atheist who unexpectedly becomes a priest—leading to a series of humorous, emotional, and supernatural twists. Critics have particularly praised Nivin Pauly’s nuanced performance, calling it one of his most confident and engaging portrayals in recent years.

The film’s grand success has firmly placed Nivin Pauly back in the spotlight, alongside current Malayalam industry frontrunners like Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, who have been enjoying consistent box-office success. For Nivin, this marks a significant turnaround after years of struggling to replicate the impact of his 2015 blockbuster Premam. At the time of Premam’s release, many believed he was destined to become a pan-India star, but a series of weak script choices stalled his career momentum.

With Sarvam Maya, Nivin Pauly has not only reclaimed audience confidence but also proven his enduring star power. The actor is now riding high on this success and is reportedly working on five upcoming projects, including two Tamil films.