Noted Film Director K Vishwanath passed away

Noted Film Director K Vishwanath passed away
Highlights

Hyderabad: Noted Film Director K Vishwanath passed away on Thursday night. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital.

Vishwanath directed nearly 50 films The last film he directed was Shubhapradham. He was awarded Padma Shri . He was called as Kala Tapaswi in the Telugu film industry.

