NS 24: Naga Shourya Announces His New Movie And Teams Up With Director Arunachalam…

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is all busy with a handful of movies. His kitty is filled with 4-5 interesting movies and now, he announced his 24th movie and surprised all his fans. He is now teaming up with young director Arunachalam and shared the announcement poster on social media…



Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "You gotta fight for it every single day! Here's the beginning of an Action Extravaganza #NS24 Happy to be collaborated with @vaishnavi_films for their #ProductionNo1 & My Director @Arunachalam_SS Produced by #SrinivasaRao, #VijayKumar & Dr.#AshokKumar".

Director also shared his happiness on Twitter by jotting down, "New beginning. The Game is ON for the BRAND NEW ACTION ENTERTAINER @IamNagashaurya's #NS24 In @vaishnavi_films' #ProductionNo1 Story, Screenplay& Direction by @Arunachalam_SS Produced by #SrinivasaRaoChintalapudi, #VijayKumarChintalapudi, Dr.#AshokKumarChintalapudi".

Going with details of this movie, the story, screenplay and the direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.

Naga Shourya will be next seen in Police Vari Hecharika, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai movies.