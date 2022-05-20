NTR 31: Tarak Teams Up With KGF Fame Prashant Neel And Drops The First Look Poster On The Occasion Of His Birthday
- Junior NTR turned a year older today and thus shared the first look posters of his 30th and 31st movies!
- He is all set to team up with ace filmmakers Koratala Siva and Prashant Neel for these movies!
Today is a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's young Tiger Junior NTR as he is celebrating his 39th birthday and turned a year older… On this special occasion, he revealed the details of his 30th movie and surprised all his fans. So, he will be teaming up with Koratala Siva after RRR. Off late, he also announced his 31st movie and made his fans go aww… For this movie, he will collaborate with KGF fame Prashant Neel… The makers also dropped the first look poster of this movie and showcased the terrific side of this 'Nannaku Prema Tho' actor…
Junior NTR shared the first look poster of his 31st movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!
In this poster, he looked amazing as only his face is zoomed out. It showcased his intense appeal with an angry face! The full beard and moustache with a dark background made this poster worth watching… Sharing this poster, he also wrote, "And then with @prashanth_neel".
This movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner.
Well, along with Mahesh Babu, Prashant Neel even a few other actors also wished our dear Bheem on this special day through amazing social media posts… Take a look!
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram
He shared the two awesome posters of NTR 30 and 31 movies and wished his dear brother!
Nivetha Thomas
Sundeep Kishan
Khushbu Sundar
Radha Krishna Kumar
Hansika
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Srikanth Meka
He shared the first look posters of NTR's 30th movie and wished him on this special day… Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest and brilliant actors, @tarak9999. Here's to another Successful year ahead and Wishing you Happiness and Health always!!
Rajeev Kanakala
There is no need to mention about Tarak and rajeev's bond! On this special day, he wished his bestie by jotting down, "Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999. Have a Blockbuster Year Ahead!!"
SS Karthikeya
Venkatesh Daggubati
Rakul Preet Singh
Anil Ravipudi
Navdeep
Mahesh Babu
Pradeep Machiraju
Happy Birthday Tarak… Have a great year ahead!