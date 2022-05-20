NTR 31: Tarak Teams Up With KGF Fame Prashant Neel And Drops The First Look Poster On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Today is a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's young Tiger Junior NTR as he is celebrating his 39th birthday and turned a year older… On this special occasion, he revealed the details of his 30th movie and surprised all his fans. So, he will be teaming up with Koratala Siva after RRR. Off late, he also announced his 31st movie and made his fans go aww… For this movie, he will collaborate with KGF fame Prashant Neel… The makers also dropped the first look poster of this movie and showcased the terrific side of this 'Nannaku Prema Tho' actor…



Junior NTR shared the first look poster of his 31st movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this poster, he looked amazing as only his face is zoomed out. It showcased his intense appeal with an angry face! The full beard and moustache with a dark background made this poster worth watching… Sharing this poster, he also wrote, "And then with @prashanth_neel".

This movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner.

Well, along with Mahesh Babu, Prashant Neel even a few other actors also wished our dear Bheem on this special day through amazing social media posts… Take a look!

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

He shared the two awesome posters of NTR 30 and 31 movies and wished his dear brother!

Nivetha Thomas

Sundeep Kishan

Khushbu Sundar

Wishing my super hero my dhamaakedaar star @tarak9999 a very very happy birthday. Can't wait to watch him set up the screen with fire in his new avataar. #HappyBirthdayTarak 🎉🎉🎉🎉♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 20, 2022

Radha Krishna Kumar

Wishing a happiest birthday to the Power house of mass hysteria Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu @tarak9999 Anna 🤗🤗 🎉🎉🎉 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) May 20, 2022

Hansika

Happy birthday @tarak9999 have a fabulous year ahead 🌟 — Hansika (@ihansika) May 20, 2022

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Wish you a Happy birthday @tarak9999 , more success, peace and strength to you❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBA2s4xMMw — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 20, 2022

Srikanth Meka

Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest and brilliant actors, @tarak9999 🤗 Here's to another Successful year ahead and Wishing you Happiness and Health always!! pic.twitter.com/92qyfo2j3s — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) May 20, 2022

He shared the first look posters of NTR's 30th movie and wished him on this special day… Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest and brilliant actors, @tarak9999. Here's to another Successful year ahead and Wishing you Happiness and Health always!!

Rajeev Kanakala

There is no need to mention about Tarak and rajeev's bond! On this special day, he wished his bestie by jotting down, "Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Tarak @tarak9999. Have a Blockbuster Year Ahead!!"

SS Karthikeya

Wishing the one person I look up to, the unbelievable and unmatchable powerhouse of talent, @tarak9999 Anna a very Happy Birthday. Love youuu so much ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AWiORyAo4v — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) May 20, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy Birthday dear Tarak! Wishing you light and happiness. Lots of love ❤️❤️ @tarak9999 #HBDJrNTR pic.twitter.com/V6KUjxh4RR — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 20, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh

Happpy happppy bdayyyy you powerhouse @tarak9999 !! Wish you the most happiest , healthiest year and may you keep growing from strength to strength!! Keep killing it 😁😁🤗 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2022

Anil Ravipudi

Wishing Our Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu a Fabulous Birthday! 🎉 All the very best for your upcoming projects #NTR30 & #NTR31 ✨#HappyBirthdayNTR — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 20, 2022

Navdeep

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday brother @tarak9999! Wishing you an abundance of joy and success always! 🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2022

Pradeep Machiraju

Happy Birthday Tarak… Have a great year ahead!