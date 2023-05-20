OTT Release of Akhil Akkineni's Agent Postponed

The release of Akhil Akkineni's film "Agent" on the SonyLIV OTT platform, originally scheduled for May 19, has been surrounded by speculation regarding a possible delay. While the OTT platform officially announced the release date, rumors suggest it may have been pushed further.

Reportedly, SonyLIV acquired the OTT rights for "Agent," a spy action thriller directed by Surender Reddy, for a sum of Rs 11 crores. The film had high expectations upon its theatrical release on April 28. However, it failed to perform well at the box office, collecting only around Rs 12 crore worldwide in its first week, despite having an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore.

"Agent" follows the story of Ramakrishna, also known as Ricky (played by Akhil Akkineni), a young man who aspired to join the Research Analysis Wing (RAW) as an agent from a young age. The plot revolves around Ramakrishna's journey as he becomes a special agent with the guidance of RAW Chief Mahadev. Unfortunately, the film failed to captivate the audience due to its "monotonous theme," resulting in significant losses for the producers.