‘Param Sundari’ trailer promises a colourful cross-cultural romance

The makers of Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, have unveiled the trailer of this vibrant cross-cultural romantic comedy. Set against the lush, monsoon-soaked landscapes of Kerala, the film captures a delightful blend of contrasting worlds — from serene backwaters and ancient churches to playful bike rides through rain-washed streets.

The trailer introduces audiences to Sidharth as a charming Delhi boy who finds himself smitten with a Kerala girl, played by Janhvi. Their romance blossoms amid a clash of cultures, bringing plenty of lighthearted moments alongside deeper differences in life philosophies.

Dropping the trailer online, Maddock Films shared, “Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — #ParamSundari… In cinemas 29th August.”

Fans were quick to shower praise. One wrote, “It looks like a fun entertainer, smiling throughout the trailer. Can’t wait to watch it on the big screen.” Another commented, “Janhvi’s dialogue at the end was too funny… Old Bollywood is back!” A third fan added, “The chemistry of Sid and Janhvi is beautiful. Param Sundari suits them perfectly.”

The film also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. The visual appeal of the movie owes credit to cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, while Manish Pradhan handles editing and Sachin–Jigar compose the soundtrack.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and presented by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari promises a refreshing dose of romance and humour, celebrating love that transcends borders. The film hits theatres on August 29, inviting audiences to witness Punjab’s flair meeting Kerala’s charm.