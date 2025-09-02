Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Birthday Buzz, Star-Studded Wishes, and a Stylish Poster Reveal

Power Star Pawan Kalyan turns 54 today, and the internet is in full celebration mode. From political leaders to fellow actors, fans to filmmakers, tributes have poured in, turning the day into a festive occasion for Tollywood and beyond.

A Stylish Poster Reveal That Stole the Show

Marking the special day, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped a brand-new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in a dashing dance pose. With the caption, “Happy Birthday to the USTAAD of style, swag and box office,” the release has sent fans into a frenzy.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is in its final stages of shooting, with the last schedule expected to begin on September 6, 2025. The production house also requested fans not to circulate leaked footage or images, ensuring the big-screen surprise remains intact.

Wishes From Across the Spectrum

When it's Pawan Kalyan's birthday, social media is expected to be flooded with birthday wishes for the Power Star. Prime Minister Narendra Modi became one of the early wishers and extended his warm wishes, recognizing Pawan Kalyan’s contribution to cinema and public life. Taking to X, he wrote, “Best wishes to Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji on his birthday. He’s made a mark in the hearts and minds of countless people. He is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh by focusing on good governance. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu joined in with a special message on X, extending heartfelt birthday wishes to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan garu.

Film stars like Allu Arjun, Adivi Sesh and Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned heartfelt wishes for the OG, making it a truly star-studded celebration.

Happy Birthday Honourable DCM @PawanKalyan sir. Thank you for inspiring generations. Thank you for serving the people and thank you for being the genuine person that you are ❤️ Many Many happy returns of the day 🙏🏼 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) September 2, 2025

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu pic.twitter.com/JGfBN1eU3M — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2025

Pawan Kalyan's Birthday: A Cultural Event

Between the grand poster reveal, the outpouring of wishes, and the unstoppable buzz online, Pawan Kalyan’s 54th birthday has turned into much more than a personal milestone. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which promises to be another power-packed entertainer from the Tollywood icon. Besides that, Pawan Kalyan will also grace the silver screens with Filmmaker Sujeeth's OG, which is set to release on September 25, 2025.