Pedro Pascal says ‘Fantastic Four’ role was life-changing

Pedro Pascal is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, portraying the iconic Mr. Fantastic. The actor recently revealed how landing the role reshaped his life in an unexpected yet profound way.

“It was a big strange thing that I hadn't planned on happening,” Pedro shared, reflecting on his casting. “It changed the course of my life in a very sudden way, so I really had to process.” His comments hint at the emotional and professional shift the film has brought him, as he steps into one of Marvel’s most beloved characters.

Director Matt Shakman is bringing a unique vision to the film, which won’t be a conventional period piece. Instead, the film is set on a parallel Earth, blending retro-futurism with the iconic 1960s era. “We knew that we'd be on another Earth, so we had a chance to reinvent what the '60s looked like,” Shakman explained. “What if it was Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben who were the first to go into outer space, the first to push those boundaries?”

Shakman also highlighted that casting was the biggest challenge. “It wasn't just a search for who was the best Ben and who was the best Johnny, but also who was the best family?” he said. He praised the chemistry between the lead cast members, which includes Pedro Pascal, as a highlight of the process.

Produced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige and featuring music by Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a grand release on July 25, 2025. Fans can expect a visually rich, emotionally grounded reboot that redefines the origins of Marvel’s first family.