Petition Filed on stalling Darbar Release

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working hard to make an impressive mark at the box-office with his new movie Darbar, that hits the screens during...

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working hard to make an impressive mark at the box-office with his new movie Darbar, that hits the screens during Sankranthi. Rajini wants to compete with the other heroes for Sankranthi in Telugu too. AR Murugadoss directed the movie and the interesting buzz in the movie nagar is that a complaint has been filed on the movie with the Madras High Court to stall the release.

A distribution has filed this complaint and the officials of the company sought Rs 23 crore pending dues from Lyca Productions Pvt Ltd. The latest buzz is that the talks are going on between Lyca and the distribution house and a compromise might be made very soon.

Nayanathara plays the leading lady in the movie. More details about the project and the latest developments will come out soon.

