Ponniyin Selvan Actor Chiyaan Vikram Suffers From A Rib Injury

South India's ace actor Chiyaan Vikram bagged the biggest hit of his career with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie. This movie is running successfully in the theatres and is on with good mouth publicity. Well, Chiyaan Vikram who essayed the role of Aditha Karikalan in this periodic story of the Chola dynasty is being applauded by all the critics and co-actors. But he suffered from a rib injury during his rehearsals for the Thangalaan movie and thus the shooting of this movie is halted.



Most of the PRs informed this news on social media by dropping the official statement of Chiyaan Vikram… Take a look!

His tweet reads, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation #AdithaKarikalan aka #ChiyaanVikram has received and for the astounding response to #PS2 from all over the world. #Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his #Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest. From the office of #ChiyaanVikram @chiyaan”.

Speaking about the Thangalaan movie, according to the sources, the movie deals with Tamil workers' life and that too linked with Kolar Gold Fields taking us back to the pre-Independence period. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Hollywood star Daniel Caltagirone.

The earlier released motion poster is just awesome and showcased a glimpse of the war between Vikram and his opponents. His complete de-glamour look and long braided hair made him own a unique appeal.

Thangalaan is being directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green and Neelam Productions banners. GV Prakash Kumar is tuning the scores for this movie while A Kishor Kumar is the cinematographer.