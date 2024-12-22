Pooja’s ‘final day of shot for 2024’ makes waves

Actress Pooja Hegde took to Instagram Stories to share an exciting update from the sets of the much-awaited film Thalapathy Vijay 69. The actress revealed that it marked the "final day of shot for 2024" for the film, giving fans a sneak peek into the last moments of the movie's 2024 filming schedule.

In the story, Pooja shared a shot of both her and co-star Thalapathy Vijay’s feet. Vijay was seen wearing black shoes, while Pooja wore a traditional white dress paired with stylish jutis. The post, stirred a wave of excitement among fans, offering a brief but tantalizing glimpse of the film’s final shots for the year.





The news has sparked curiosity among fans, who are now wondering if this indeed marks the conclusion of the movie’s filming for 2024 or if the team will continue into the new year before taking a break for Christmas and New Year.





As anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay 69 continues to build, fans eagerly await more updates on what the next steps will be for this high-profile project. With a stellar cast led by Vijay and Pooja, Thalapathy Vijay 69 promises to be one of the most exciting films of the year, and the latest glimpse has only added to the mounting excitement.