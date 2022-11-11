Popular Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies At The Age Of 46

We already know how the popular comedian Raju Srivastava suddenly collapsed in the gym and passed away after a few days even after taking treatment in the hospital. Now, another famous actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also collapsed in his gym and passed away at the age of 46.

According to the sources, he suddenly collapsed in his gym while he is working out. He is survived by a wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and two children.

Another TV actor Jai Bhanushali shared this shocking news and mourned for his loss.





























































































Even TV actor Shaalien Malhotra also penned an emotional note on his social media page…

"Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you've always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you'll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_."

Siddaanth was popular for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai serials. He was last seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil daily soaps!