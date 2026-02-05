Popular OTT series Mirzapur gets theatrical film release

Mumbai: The makers of the hugely popular crime thriller franchise Mirzapur have officially announced that the story will make its theatrical debut on September 4, 2026, marking a significant milestone for one of India’s most successful OTT properties.

Adapted from the hit Amazon Prime Video series, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to expand the gritty world of Purvanchal’s underworld on the big screen, bringing fans an intense cinematic experience. The announcement comes after the completion of principal photography, confirming that production wrapped recently with key cast members including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and others returning to reprise their iconic roles.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna, the film promises a larger-than-life narrative rooted in the power struggles, revenge and violence that made the original series a cultural phenomenon. Popular characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya will be seen on the silver screen for the first time, offering viewers a new chapter in the franchise’s saga.

Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream globally on Prime Video, continuing Mirzapur’s reach beyond cinemas.