Pradeep Ranganathan’s next gets a crazy title ‘Dragon’

Following the massive success of their previous collaboration, "Love Today," actor Pradeep Ranganathan and AGS Entertainment are set to charm audiences once again with their upcoming film, "Dragon." The romantic comedy entertainer, directed by Pradeep himself, featured him alongside Ivana in the lead roles and emerged as a blockbuster with over 100 crores gross.

Now, the actor and production house are set to recreate the magic with "Dragon," a project that has already generated significant anticipation among fans. Today, the film had its official pooja ceremony in Chennai, marking the commencement of shooting and signaling the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Tamil cinema.

Putting an end to earlier speculation, the official announcement confirmed the title as "Dragon," dispelling rumors that it might be named "Flames." Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh will produce the film under the banner of AGS Entertainment, known for its track record of delivering quality entertainment to audiences.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who also takes on the lead role in "Dragon," is joined by writer-director Ashwath Marimuthu, acclaimed for his work in "Oh My Kadavule." With their combined talents, along with the musical prowess of Leon James, known for his captivating tunes, "Dragon" promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience that will delight audiences of all ages.

As shooting for "Dragon" commences, fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses into what promises to be another blockbuster venture from the dynamic duo of Pradeep Ranganathan and AGS Entertainment.