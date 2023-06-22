Prashanth Neel turns screenwriter for a straight Telugu film

Hombale Films recently made its Mollywood debut with Fahadh Faasil’s “Dhoomam,” which is set to hit screens tomorrow. Now, the banner is reportedly doing a straight Telugu movie. The more interesting buzz is that sensational director Prashanth Neel is the screenwriter for the film.



As per the latest buzz, the popular banner is producing a Telugu movie with Srinivas Gavireddy of “Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu” and “Anubhavinchu Raja” fame. The film is said to be a period action drama with the forest backdrop. Adarsh Balakrishna and a few others are part of this movie, which is currently in its shooting phase. The film will be released in all major Indian languages.