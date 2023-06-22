Live
Prashanth Neel turns screenwriter for a straight Telugu film
Highlights
Hombale Films recently made its Mollywood debut with Fahadh Faasil’s “Dhoomam,” which is set to hit screens tomorrow
Hombale Films recently made its Mollywood debut with Fahadh Faasil’s “Dhoomam,” which is set to hit screens tomorrow. Now, the banner is reportedly doing a straight Telugu movie. The more interesting buzz is that sensational director Prashanth Neel is the screenwriter for the film.
As per the latest buzz, the popular banner is producing a Telugu movie with Srinivas Gavireddy of “Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu” and “Anubhavinchu Raja” fame. The film is said to be a period action drama with the forest backdrop. Adarsh Balakrishna and a few others are part of this movie, which is currently in its shooting phase. The film will be released in all major Indian languages.
