Priya Prakash Varrier sizzles in blue; gears up for two Hindi thrillers

Priya Prakash Varrier, the viral sensation who rose to fame with just a wink, is still in search of that one big cinematic breakthrough. While her iconic moment remains unforgettable, she’s working hard to make a mark beyond the internet fame.

Recently, the Malayalam beauty turned heads once again as she posed gracefully in a stunning blue sleeveless embroidered mini dress. With her hair let loose and that trademark radiant smile lighting up her face, Priya looked nothing short of mesmerizing, seated elegantly on a wooden chair. Her effortless charm continues to captivate fans across social media.

Professionally, Priya is now eyeing the Bollywood space with two promising Hindi films in the pipeline. First up is 3 Monkeys, a heist thriller helmed by the popular directorial duo Abbas–Mustan, known for delivering gripping entertainers. Backed by Allarakha Vohra and Sayeed Vohra under AV Picture Production LLP, the film stars Arjun Rampal and Priya in lead roles, promising a high-stakes action narrative.

Additionally, she will be seen in Love Hackers, a cyber-thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Based on true incidents, the film delves into the darker aspects of cybercrime and the hidden dangers of the digital world. Priya’s role is expected to be intense and performance-driven, marking a shift from her usual girl-next-door image.

With these two distinct genres in her kitty, Priya is clearly aiming to showcase her versatility and break away from her "wink girl" tag.
























