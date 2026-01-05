Priyanka Captures adorable moment of Malti listening to Nick’s song

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to delight fans by sharing heartwarming glimpses of her life with daughter Malti Marie.

In her latest social media update, the actress shared an adorable moment of Malti enjoying a calm car ride while listening to her father Nick Jonas’ song. Taking in the view from the window, the little one was also heard humming along in her sweet, tiny voice.

Priyanka shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, captioning it “#Handprints” and tagging Nick Jonas.









The actress was recently seen celebrating the holiday season with her husband and daughter, offering fans a peek into their family moments. Priyanka posted several pictures and videos of Malti enjoying the snowy weather during their winter getaway.

In one video, Priyanka and Malti were seen taking a walk through a snow-covered city, twinning in white outfits. The mother-daughter duo looked delightful as Malti excitedly ran along the snowy path, holding her mother’s hand.

“0 visibility but…joy at a 100% (sic),” Priyanka captioned the post.

She also shared other warm family moments featuring Malti and her mother, Madhu Chopra. One clip showed Malti’s excitement on spotting her own footprints in the snow. Another visual captured Priyanka driving through snowy roads, while Malti was seen sitting by a fireplace to stay warm, along with several other wholesome holiday memories.

“Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky,” Priyanka wrote alongside the post.

Before the holiday celebrations, Priyanka appeared on the first episode of season four of “The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show”, where she spoke about her daughter’s love for Indian culture.

“Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories,” Priyanka shared.

Reacting to this, Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as the queen.