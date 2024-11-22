Live
- Sensex surges 855 pts despite geo-political tensions, PSU bank stocks shine
- ED likely to question some Dubai-based Indians in Bengal ration scam case
- Minor quake hits Manipur's Bishnupur district
- BJP's Bihar leaders huddle at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Delhi residence
- 10 Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- K’taka parties keenly await bypoll results, spotlight on high-profile Channapatna
- Hyderabad Student Aryan Reddy Dies in Tragic Gun Misfire Accident on His Birthday in Atlanta
- Iraqi PM, Putin discuss regional situation, energy cooperation over phone
- Pushpa 2 Shooting Still Pending? Will It Release on Time?
- Can air pollution affect weight gain and hormonal health?
Just In
Pushpa 2 Shooting Still Pending? Will It Release on Time?
Pushpa 2 is almost here! With only 7 days of shooting left, the makers are racing against time to deliver the highly anticipated film on December 5.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. It is expected to set the box office on fire when it releases.
The film is already the most talked-about movie on social media. Trade experts predict a record-breaking opening in the Hindi-speaking regions.
We have an exclusive update for Pushpa fans.
According to reliable sources, the shoot for Pushpa 2 is not yet finished. There are about 7 days of shooting left. This includes 2 days for a special song and 5 days for the climax scene.While Sukumar is editing the film, Allu Arjun is overseeing the climax shoot, which is happening right now.
The makers are confident they will finish the film on time for its release on December 5.
"To make sure everything is ready, Sukumar and Mythri have given post-production tasks to multiple teams. At least 4 different teams are working on the background score. Editing and VFX are also being handled by different companies," a source revealed.
The film is expected to be submitted to censors by November 28. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Fans can expect Pushpa 2 to dominate the box office this December.