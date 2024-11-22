Pushpa 2 Shooting Still Pending? Will It Release on Time?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. It is expected to set the box office on fire when it releases.

The film is already the most talked-about movie on social media. Trade experts predict a record-breaking opening in the Hindi-speaking regions.

We have an exclusive update for Pushpa fans.

According to reliable sources, the shoot for Pushpa 2 is not yet finished. There are about 7 days of shooting left. This includes 2 days for a special song and 5 days for the climax scene.While Sukumar is editing the film, Allu Arjun is overseeing the climax shoot, which is happening right now.

The makers are confident they will finish the film on time for its release on December 5.

"To make sure everything is ready, Sukumar and Mythri have given post-production tasks to multiple teams. At least 4 different teams are working on the background score. Editing and VFX are also being handled by different companies," a source revealed.

The film is expected to be submitted to censors by November 28. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Fans can expect Pushpa 2 to dominate the box office this December.