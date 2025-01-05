‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ achieves rare feat, crosses ₹800 Crore nett in Hindi market

Live
Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to captivate audiences, becoming a major success at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been particularly well-received in Hindi-speaking regions, marking a significant milestone in the actor’s career.
In an extraordinary achievement, Pushpa 2 has become the first Hindi-dubbed film to surpass the ₹800 crore nett mark in Bollywood. The film reached ₹806 crore in just 31 days, with its impressive box office run expected to continue for weeks to come.
Alongside Allu Arjun, who plays the lead role, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has been another major highlight, adding to the film's appeal.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a cinematic phenomenon, garnering attention for both its action-packed narrative and its impressive box office performance. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the next developments in this record-breaking success story.