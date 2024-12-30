Live
Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Success - ₹1,700+ Crore Worldwide Earnings
Explore the box office success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, with over ₹1,700 crore worldwide earnings
Pushpa 2: The Rule is a very popular movie that has been a big hit at the box office. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.
It has made more than ₹1,700 crore all over the world! On the first day, it made ₹282.91 crore. By the end of the first weekend, it earned ₹781.33 crore. After one week, it made ₹1,032 crore, and after three weeks, it made ₹1,664.38 crore.
In India, the movie earned ₹1,157.35 crore. Most of the money came from the Hindi version, which made ₹753.9 crore. The Telugu version made ₹324.99 crore, and the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions also earned money.
Even though other new movies like Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John were released, Pushpa 2 is still doing very well and is very popular with the audience.
The movie is about a man named Pushpa Raj. He is the leader of a group of people who do illegal business with sandalwood, a very valuable wood. Pushpa faces many problems. The police are trying to stop him, and he has enemies who want to defeat him. The movie shows how Pushpa tries to keep his power and business while fighting these challenges.
Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna plays a very important character. Many other actors also have key roles in the movie, making it exciting and full of action.