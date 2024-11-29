Pushpa 2’s Box Office Battle: Can It Break Records Set by RRR and Baahubali 2?

The countdown is on for ‘Pushpa 2’, which is just a week away from its theatrical release. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller is generating huge buzz, especially with growing pre-sales for its premiere shows in the US. But can it surpass films like ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘RRR’, and others to earn the highest premiere collection? Here's the latest box office update.

Latest Pre-Sales for ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Shows

As of November 27, ‘Pushpa 2’ has already earned $1.55 million in advance bookings for its US premiere, with over 54,000 tickets sold. The momentum is building as the release date approaches.

The Top 5 Indian Film Premiere Box Office Collections in the US

For ‘Pushpa 2’ to break into the top 5, it needs to reach at least $2.45 million in premiere collections. It still needs to earn another $0.9 million to surpass ‘Baahubali 2’ for the fifth spot. Here are the current top 5:

1. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ – $3.9 million

2. ‘RRR’ – $3.46 million

3. ‘Devara’ – $2.8 million

4. ‘Salaar’ – $2.6 million

5. ‘Baahubali 2’ – $2.45 million

Will ‘Pushpa 2’ Break Records?

With nearly a week to go, ‘Pushpa 2’ is expected to cross the $3 million mark in total pre-sales and over-the-counter ticket sales, placing it at least in third place on the list.

It’s uncertain how high it will climb, but it’s clear the film will perform strongly at the US box office.

About ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others. It’s set to release worldwide on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office figures are estimates from various sources and have not been independently verified.