Radhika Apte's comeback with this Malayalam hit

Tovino Thomas starrer 'Forensic' got released in 2020 as a psychological thriller. Mamta Mohandas played the female lead and became a blockbuster. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film received critical acclaim from the audience. Now the same flick is all set to get remade in Hindi.



Bold actress Radhika Apte is on board to play a crucial role in this movie. Vikrant Massey who recently tasted success with 'Haseen Dilruba' is playing the lead. Vishal Kapoor has been preparing the script for this film. More details regarding the project and the official announcement will be out soon.



Radhika Apte is not very active in the recent times but she aims to make a successful comeback with this interesting project. Radhika Apte will be seen as a police officer in the movie. More details of the film will be out soon.

