Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Tie the Knot in Anand Karaj Ceremony

In a picturesque ceremony today in Goa, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embraced the sacred vows of marriage in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, setting the stage for a blissful union. Eager fans anticipate the release of their wedding pictures, capturing the magical moments of the day.



The couple's love story unfolded with pre-wedding festivities that kicked off on February 19, culminating in a two-fold celebration. The morning witnessed Rakul Preet Singh's 'Chuddha' ceremony, followed by the solemn saath pheras at the ITC Grand South Goa after 3.30 pm. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey, embracing both Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony to honor their diverse cultures.

A source close to the couple shared insights, revealing the anticipation for the first glimpses of the newlyweds, who are expected to appear before the media for a photo op. The couple is also set to share their official wedding pictures or videos in the evening, marking the completion of both ceremonies.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021, leading to the joyous culmination witnessed today. On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for her role in "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan, while Jackky awaits the release of his production, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, featuring Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As the newlyweds embark on this joyous journey, fans eagerly await the visual spectacle that encapsulates the love and commitment shared between Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Stay tuned for the unveiling of their enchanting wedding moments.