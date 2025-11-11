Ram Gopal Varma Praises Ram Charan’s Powerful Performance in Peddi Song Chikiri Chikiri

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised actor Ram Charan after watching the recently released Chikiri Chikiri song from the upcoming film Peddi.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Varma said that the true purpose of every craft in cinema — whether direction, music, or cinematography — is to elevate the hero.

He added that he saw Ram Charan in his “most raw, real, and explosive form” in the song. The director also appreciated Peddi’s filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, saying a star shines brightest “when stripped of unnecessary glitter” and when the focus stays on the actor himself.

The Chikiri Chikiri song from Peddi was released a couple of days ago and has been widely appreciated by fans.

The true purpose of every craft in cinema, be it direction, music, cinematography etc should be only to elevate the HERO.

After a long time, I saw @AlwaysRamCharan in his most raw, real, and explosive form in the #peddi song Chikiri Chikiri

Hey @BuchiBabuSena kudos to you for…












