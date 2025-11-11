  1. Home
Ram Gopal Varma Praises Ram Charan’s Powerful Performance in Peddi Song Chikiri Chikiri

  • 11 Nov 2025 2:12 PM IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma applauds Ram Charan’s raw and explosive performance in Peddi’s Chikiri Chikiri song. He praises director Buchi Babu Sana for keeping the focus on the star instead of grand sets and glitter.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised actor Ram Charan after watching the recently released Chikiri Chikiri song from the upcoming film Peddi.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Varma said that the true purpose of every craft in cinema — whether direction, music, or cinematography — is to elevate the hero.

He added that he saw Ram Charan in his “most raw, real, and explosive form” in the song. The director also appreciated Peddi’s filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, saying a star shines brightest “when stripped of unnecessary glitter” and when the focus stays on the actor himself.

The Chikiri Chikiri song from Peddi was released a couple of days ago and has been widely appreciated by fans.




Ram Gopal VarmaRam CharanPeddi movieChikiri Chikiri songBuchi Babu SanaTelugu cinemaRam Charan new songRam Charan performanceRGV praises Ram Charan

