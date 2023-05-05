Ramabanam is a complete action-packed family entertainer with a subtle yet effective message: Gopichand

The highly anticipated film ‘Ramabanam,’ produced by People Media Factory, is finally set to hit the screens on May 5, 2023. With a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Dimple Hayati, Khushbu, Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Kashi Vishwanath, Satya, Getup Srinu, Sameer, and Tarun Arora, the movie promises to offer a tremendous cinematic experience packed with all the essential commercial elements. The music, composed by the talented Mickey J Meyer, has already soared to the top of the charts. The trailer and promos have created a buzz among the audience, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.

Excerpts from an interview:

Does Ramabanam have a connection with Lakshyam ?

Not really. Sriwass likes titles with two letters – Lakshyam, Loukhyam etc. Balakrishna suggested ‘Ramabanam’ in

Unstoppable Show when deliberating about the title. We found it excellent and apt and finalized it.

On working with Jagapathi Babu

Over the past 20 years, every time I’ve met Jagapathi Babu, I’ve referred to him as ‘brother,’ and our strong bond has only strengthened our on-screen chemistry. He has an open heart and speaks his mind. He doesn’t hide his thoughts or emotions and is always genuine.

On associating with Sriwass for the third time

We are proud to say that we have had a successful track record with our previous films, Lakshyam and Loukyam. With Ramabanam, we wanted to elevate the experience for the audience by uniquely combining family drama and action. Our team took ample time to carefully plan and strategize every aspect of the film to ensure that we delivered a well-rounded and entertaining experience. From the script to the casting, music, and production, we left no stone unturned in creating a film that appeals to a wide range of audiences. The end result is a film that is packed with all the essential elements that audiences look for in a commercial film, while also conveying an important social message in a subtle yet effective manner. We are confident that our audience will enjoy the film and appreciate the efforts that have gone into making it.

On changing preferences of Telugu movie audience

Despite the audience’s changing preferences, the emotions of love, care, and affection towards a mother or a brother will remain the same. Brother’s emotions are the core of our movie, Ramabanam. Good content is the key to attracting audiences. When we succeed in engaging the audience in our film, they become invested in the characters and the story. Nowadays, audiences are open to watching films from various genres, and as filmmakers, we strive to present stories with a unique backdrop and perspective. While the basic themes may be similar, the treatment and approach make each movie stand out.

On family audience not watching films in theatres and how Ramabanam attracts them

Family audiences usually take some time to show up at the theatres. Typically, we see them begin to come in from the second day of release and gradually increase in numbers as word of mouth spreads.

On adapting to films with two heroes

In Lakshyam, both heroes had equal importance in the story. Also, in Ramabanam, the character played by Jagapathi Babu is a pivotal one. The story is the real hero and we can’t request for unnecessary changes to make our role longer. It’s important to respect the narrative and ensure that every character plays their part to the best of their ability.

Did the lack of success of Seetimarr leave you in a dilemma when choosing future film projects?

It’s difficult to predict the success of a film during its production. Even when we put in our best efforts and create a good movie, it may translate into something other than commercial success. In such cases, we must reflect on and learn from what went wrong. I am happy that I did only good films in my career and never did any bad ones.

On working with Khushbu

I have immense admiration for Khushbu as a great actor. I have been a fan of her work since college and have watched many of her films. On the sets of our film, she was very friendly and jolly, which made the working environment very pleasant. As actors, we had a perfect sync, and I could react well to her scenes.

On handling the pressure as a hero

Filmmaking is not just an art but also a business, and the success of a film has a significant impact on the livelihood of many associated individuals. Therefore, there is always pressure on the hero to deliver a successful film.

On the character in Ramabanam

My character in the film is a devout follower of Rama but also dares to question him when necessary. He has a unique perspective, which adds a layer of depth to the character.

On the movies, Sahasam and Okkadunnadu becoming successful in present times.

Both are well-made films, and they are relevant anytime. We can change the backdrop of Okkadunnadu and make a new film. We can also plan a sequel to Sahasam and it might work. Now the audience are exploring a lot of films across genres and languages, and there is a room for experimentation.