Ramayana teaser gets CBFC clearance ahead of April 2 release, runtime revealed

Mumbai: The teaser of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its release on April 2.

The teaser, titled ‘Rama’, was granted certification on March 30 and is reportedly suitable for a universal audience. The development marked a key milestone in the promotional rollout of the much-anticipated mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

According to reports, the teaser has a runtime of approximately 2 minutes and 38 seconds, indicating that viewers will get a substantial first glimpse into the film’s scale, visual treatment, and narrative tone rather than just a brief preview.

The makers had earlier announced that the teaser will be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, adding cultural significance to the launch.

Ramayana is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, based on the ancient epic of the same name. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, with the first instalment expected to release around Diwali 2026.

The teaser clearance has further heightened anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the first official glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in what is being billed as a grand retelling of the epic