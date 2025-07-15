Live
Rashmika says, 'I started something new', Netizens speculate relationship announcement with VD
Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna's latest diary entry seems to suggest that she has embarked on a new journey.
The 'Pushpa' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a short video of her latest dear diary entry.
Rashmika wrote, "Dear Diary, Today I started something new and I can't wait to share the story with you."
Along with the video, the 'Animal' actress also penned the caption saying, "You know that feeling when your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and your cheeks hurt from smiling?? Yeah… that’s me right now...Because something very, very special is on its way..."
While it is not known what Rashmika is up to, netizens seem to think that she will be making an announcement regarding her relationship with her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda.
Taking to the comment section, one of the Insta users wrote, "Rashmika Deverakonda soon?"
Another one penned, "Rashmika deverakonda soon".
The speculations about Rashmika and VD being in a relationship have been doing rounds for a long time now, however, neither of the two have confirmed their relationship status.
Work-wise, Rashmika recently shared the first look from her next, “Mysaa” on social media.
The picture features her covering half of her face with a veil, with blood marks visible on the remaining half.
Shedding light on the importance of "Mysaa" on her acting journey, Rashmika wrote in the caption, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa."
Made under the direction of Rawindra Pulle, "Mysaa" will feature Rashmika as a woman from the Gond community.